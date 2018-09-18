Kirklees bin workers vote for indefinite strike

Kirklees bin workers, members of the Unison union, have voted to start an indefinite strike from 1 October.

The employers have failed to implement an agreement reached at the end of a week-long strike earlier in the year.

The council, in West Yorkshire, had promised three extra rounds to reduce workloads that had become impossible to achieve.

But these rounds have never been introduced despite extra workers being taken on.

Furthermore, issues of bullying and racism raised by the workers in November last year have yet to be dealt with.

In fact the council has enraged the workforce.

When it finally carried out the investigation they interviewed 36 Unison members.

Yet when the council announced that the investigation had been completed, not one Unison member had seen their statement, let alone signed it as a correct record.

Interview

When the council heard that the action may be reinstated, it wrote to all the members interviewed and has called them to another interview.

It is the view of the workers that original statements of evidence were not even recorded.

Given the seriousness of the complaints, workers are livid.