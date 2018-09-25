The Troublemaker - Tories in a U-turn over conference hologram

It would have at least woken up those who were nodding off at the back. But Jeremy Wright, the culture secretary, has axed plans to give his speech to the Tory conference as a hologram.

The idea was ruled out amid fears it could so easily become “an embarrassing fiasco”.

What journalists like to refer to as “sources” said, “Last year we couldn’t even manage to keep letters in place on a backdrop behind the prime minister as she gave her speech to conference, so there was absolutely no bloody way we were going to allow a relatively new minister appearing as a hologram to take centre stage. It had disaster written all over it.”

Tories hope to avoid the disasters that bedevilled Theresa May’s speech last time.

The slogan for May’s big moment is likely to be projected onto the backdrop after magnetic letters fell off last year.

And the stage is high up to avoid storming incidents.

Cops’ dog that killed pensioner had form

Cops have been slammed by a jury after a police dog attacked a pensioner who later died.

Irene Collins died after she was repeatedly bitten by the dog, Dano.

She was attacked in her kitchen by the seven-stone German Shepherd.

She died days after suffering bites to her arm, leg and breast, and a broken arm at her home in 2014.

Dano’s handler PC Mark Baines had managed to get the dog to release Irene but it escaped and returned to bite again.

The inquest at Teesside Magistrates’ Court concluded that she died from natural causes “contributed to by the consequences of the dog bites while the dog was out of control”.

The inquest jury criticised the Thames Valley and Hampshire force as well.

The force sold the dog to Cleveland Police for £500 without disclosing that Dano had already bitten ten people, including one in the face.

More young women are unhappy in Britain

The number of girls and young women in Britain who say they are happy has plummeted, according to a survey.

The Girlguiding survey found that just a quarter of girls and women between the ages of seven and 21 said they were “very happy”. The figure in 2009 was 41 percent.

Two thirds don’t feel safe outside their homes or know someone who is scared walking home alone. More than half said they had suffered harassment or knew someone who had.

More young women had experienced unkind, threatening and negative behaviour online compared to five years ago.

Compared to a survey three years ago, more girls aged between seven and ten think “naked pictures of women in the media, jokes about girls and more attention given to women’s clothes than actions” affects how they are treated.

Cops’ racism is just ‘banter’

Cops are having to be trained on how not to offend people. The force in Leicestershire is running “banter training”.

It follows “questions from the workforce about what is acceptable and what isn’t”.

But cops won’t be forced to stop being offensive—the course is voluntary.

And it’s not clear that it will even take much of a stand against racist and sexist drivel, as it aims to put “political correctness in its place”.

One cop told the Sun newspaper, “Banter is part and parcel of the police force.

“It gets you through the stress and trauma of the things you deal with.”

Coca-Cola con over cannabis

Plenty of headlines for Coca-Cola are interested in developing drinks infused with cannabis. What many didn’t point of is that the consumer will be conned.

The firm plans to add CBD to add to the fizzy drinks. In large doses that is part of medicinal cannabis. In the doses in lifestyle drinks it will have no effect at all. The real thing it won’t be.

Queen wants a worker - on the cheap

The queen wants someone to look after the horses that pull her ceremonial carriages.

The candidate must have experience of stable management and be a “highly capable and confident rider”.

And for that they’ll get just £21,400 a year.