Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The things they say

Issue No. 2623

‘My strategy is to litter my career with so many decoy mistakes, nobody knows which one to attack’

Tory toff Boris Johnson explains his political strategy

‘Domestic chaos’

The Daily Mail on ‘news’ that many people don’t know what they will cook most days

‘A bit John le Carre’

Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson on claims that the state is preventing a Corbyn-led government

‘Dead as a dodo’

Ex-minister Sir Mike Penning on Theresa May’s Chequers Brexit plan

‘The Tories need to wake up or housing will sink them’

The Sun fears the impact of anger at the housing crisis

‘We should borrow billions, build affordable homes on public land and sell them at a profit for the Treasury’

The Sun is so scared, it even backs nationalised house-building

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 25 Sep 2018, 14:32 BST
Issue No. 2623
Share this article
Related
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.