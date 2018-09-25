The things they say

‘My strategy is to litter my career with so many decoy mistakes, nobody knows which one to attack’

Tory toff Boris Johnson explains his political strategy

‘Domestic chaos’

The Daily Mail on ‘news’ that many people don’t know what they will cook most days

‘A bit John le Carre’

Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson on claims that the state is preventing a Corbyn-led government

‘Dead as a dodo’

Ex-minister Sir Mike Penning on Theresa May’s Chequers Brexit plan

‘The Tories need to wake up or housing will sink them’

The Sun fears the impact of anger at the housing crisis

‘We should borrow billions, build affordable homes on public land and sell them at a profit for the Treasury’

The Sun is so scared, it even backs nationalised house-building