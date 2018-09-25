Reviews round-up: The Burning Tower

Burning Tower makes a case for investment in social housing.

This site-specific play is performed in Kensal House, one of many progressive modernist housing schemes built in Britain in the 1930s. It takes its name from a tarot card, an obvious reference to Grenfell Tower.

The play centres around the relationship between two friends, Sarah (Bianca Stephens) and Em (Alice Franziska) who have grown up on local estates close to Grenfell.

It wants to deliver a living history of the benefits of council housing. It has trouble living up to its ambitions, at times it’s difficult to keep up with the historical information about social housing. Despite this there is a strong sense that council housing is worth fighting for.

Moyra Samuels

By Helena Thompson

Until 13 October

Kensal House Community Rooms, Kensal House Estate, Ladbroke Grove, W10

The Gospel According to Andre

This film explores the life and career of fashion journalist André Leon Talley. He grew up in the US segregated South and went on to work at Women’s Wear Daily, W and American Vogue. It blends archival footage with Talley’s own reflections.

Directed by Kate Novack

Out from 28 September

Brushes with War—Art from the Front Line 14-18

A new exhibition gathers together 219 original paintings and drawings by soldiers who served in the First World War.

Following a chronological narrative, Brushes with War portrays most major battles and all aspects of the First World War. It features artwork created by soldiers from a number of countries.

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow

Until Sunday 6 January 2019