Thousands of Nazis march as racists carry out violent attacks on migrants

The battle against the far right continued last weekend as anti-racists mobilised in Germany.

Around 800 people joined a demonstration in Oberrad, a district of Frankfurt, against a meeting of the racist Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Entry was blocked and only a few dozen people went in.

In Chemnitz, the site of recent demonstrations by Nazis and assaults on migrants, the battle is at its sharpest.

Around 2,000 Nazis demonstrated last weekend opposed by around 500 anti-racists. The Nazis called for mobilisations in the city for the next 40 weeks.

On Friday evening last week around 150 Nazis marched in the city of Dortmund. One of their slogans was, “Those who love Germany are antisemitic.”

They also chanted, “National Socialism [Nazism] now!”

The police did nothing.

The Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper last week published a chronology of far right violence in recent weeks. It included:

29 August, Wismar—three attackers broke a 20 year old refugee’s nose and beat him with an iron chain.

29 August Sonderhausen—four men, who are part of the right wing scene according to police, severely injured a 33 year old Eritrean.

3 September, Rostock—a man attacked three students from Azerbaijan with a baton at a tram station.

14 September, Munich—a man shouted, “I will kill all foreigners!” as he sprayed a Nigerian immigrant with mace in the face.

Such street assaults are the direct result of far right agitation and the racism of the state and the police.

Meanwhile the AfD has moved even further to the right.

The “Patriotic Platform” within the party, set up to drive it in a more racist direction, has disbanded declaring that its work is done.

Die Linke MP Christine Buchholz said on Facebook, “The Afd is a fascist party in the making. Whoever chooses AfD chooses Nazis.”

The failures of the main parties have opened the door to the AfD. One poll last week showed them on 18 percent, overtaking the Labour-style social democrats on 17 percent.

There will be a major demonstration against the AfD in Berlin on 13 October.

Threat of famine in Yemen

A horrific civil war, soaring food prices and attacks on its main port leave Yemen on the cusp of a famine which could inflict a “huge loss of life”.

Already two thirds of the population rely on aid.

Fresh warnings about the imminent famine have come from the United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock.

He says that prices have risen by 30 percent, which means millions are struggling to afford enough food to live on. Saudi Arabia led the invasion of Yemen in 2015, and its forces are desperate to secure control of key port Hodeidah.

Attacks on Hodeidah were paused in July, but after peace talks collapsed the offensive began again on 7 September.

Yemen is 90 percent dependent on food imports, so damages to ports will have a huge impact on everyone who is unable to escape the besieged country.