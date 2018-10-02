The things they say

‘Wasn’t expecting that reaction but that’s okay’

President Donald Trump gets the UN general assembly laughing after boasting about his achievements since becoming president

‘He wrote me beautiful letters and they’re great letters. We fell in love’

President Donald Trump on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

‘Chequers is a toothache. Not a crisis toothache’

Former Brexit secretary David Davis

‘Chequers may not even be a dying duck, it may be slightly more Count Dracula’

Jacob Rees-Mogg on his vision of the Chequers proposals

‘I’m getting death threats in French’

BBC Radio Norfolk broadcaster Nick Conrad who has been receiving menacing messages after being mistaken for a French rapper of the same name who has a song called ‘Pendez Les Blancs’ or ‘Hang The Whites’