Colleges fight for funding - and strike over pay in south London

UCU union members plan to protest on Wednesday 17 October during a week of action over further education funding.

The union is backing a lobby of parliament along with the NUS student union and bosses’ Association of Colleges.

Workers in further and higher education are balloting for strikes over pay following years of real terms pay cuts.

They also want action to close the gender pay gap.

The ballots affect UCU members in 110 universities and 147 colleges. They end on 19 October. UCU members are also preparing for a national conference on Saturday 13 October on building the fight to defend education.

It is organised by the UCU Left, UCUTransformed, Branch Solidarity Network and OurUCU.

Lewisham Southwark College workers struck over pay on Thursday and Friday of last week. Their UCU union said more strikes could follow if bosses refuse to budge.

Workers have been offered just one pay rise—of 1 percent —in five years.

It is the only London college not to pay the London weighting allowance.