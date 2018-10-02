Birmingham home care workers keep up the fight

Birmingham home care workers are continuing their nine-month battle to beat off attacks on their jobs and the service.

They led the march to the Tory conference in the city last weekend.

Rahab, a Unison union member, told Socialist Worker, “It’s very hard going on strike, but we are going to fight no matter how long it takes.

“We’ll be on strike again next week.”

“We’ve already had a lot of support from people for our strike,” she added.

“People came all the way from Oxfordshire for the demonstration we had last week.”

Rahab explained how the Labour-run council’s plans would devastate home carers’ lives. “The council want to cut our hours,” she said. “It would affect the whole of our lives and make it harder for us, we can’t even put food on the table.”

Over 270 Unison union members are fighting an onslaught of attacks from Birmingham City Council, which is Labour-run.

The council is trying to force through a redundancy programme as well as pushing the low-paid workers—who are mostly women—onto part time hours.

This will just mean more care packages are tendered out to the private sector.

Send messages of support to caroline.johnson@birminghamunison.co.uk