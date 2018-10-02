No to demolition without the tenants’ permission

Housing campaigners and residents in London are to protest against plans from mayor Sadiq Khan to deny them a vote on regeneration plans that affect their estates.

The rally is set to take place on 3 November at City Hall.

Thirty six estates have been denied a ballot because the deals had been pushed through before the mayor’s office introduced a policy which makes votes a requirement.

Some 31,000 residents on 118 estates could be affected over the next decade.

Nearly 8,000 homes will be lost, and the total could be many more.

In the weeks after the rally, campaigners from some of the affected estates are set to hold a daily vigil at City Hall demanding to meet Sadiq Khan.

They want a guaranteed ballot on demolitions, with no conditions.

The protest has been called by campaigns including Homes for All, the Radical Housing Network and Defend Council Housing.

Join the protest on Saturday 3 November at 12 noon, Jubilee Gardens, 122 Belvedere Road, South Bank, near to Tower Bridge

Housing campaigners have called a national conference to debate the way forward for the housing movement.

It is set to take place at the NEU union headquarters in central London on 8 December.