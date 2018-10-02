Build Stand Up To Racism in Scotland

As the far right grows in Britain and across Europe, Scotland needs a stronger anti-racist movement. Stand Up To Racism Scotland is winning support from politicians, trade unionists and campaigners.

A statement calling for support for initiatives including a major demonstration in London on 17 November, opposition to former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson, and an international conference on 20 October has been launched. It has been signed by SNP MP Chris Stephens, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, Unison union Scottish secretary Mike Kirby and many others.

Black History Month lecture by Talat Ahmed, Stand Up To Racism Scotland convenor. Fri 5 Oct 5.30-7pm, STUC building, 333 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow

Syrian Voices—The Welcoming

Short film screening followed by discussion with the filmmakers. Wed 10 Oct 7-8.30pm, Medical School, Teviot Place, University of Edinburgh

Leith stands up to racism—refugees and migrants welcome!

Sat 27 Oct 11am-1pm Balfour St, Edinburgh, EH6. bit.ly/2R82HiF

Love Music Hate Racism gig

Sun 14 Oct 8pm til late, Old Hairdressers, Renfield Lane, Glasgow G2 5AR

STUC St Andrews Day

Anti-racism march and rally. Sat 24 Nov, Glasgow. 10.30am-1.30pm bit.ly/2QgSiQr

No justice for Sheku Bayoh

The tragic death of Sheku Ahmed Tejan Bayoh while in police custody in Kirkcaldy on 3 May 2015 has left his family fighting for justice and for the prosecution of those responsible.

A story that the Lord Advocate has decided not to prosecute anyone was leaked to Sunday newspapers.

If this is true it is a terrible blow to the long, hard fought campaign.

The family of Sheku Bayoh were due to meet the Lord Advocate on Wednesday of this week. Supporters planned to gather outside to show their solidarity with the family.