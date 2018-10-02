Work leaves us exhausted

British workers are under more pressure at work than at any time in the past 25 years.

The Skills and Employment Survey found people are working harder and faster.

The number of jobs requiring very high speed work has nearly doubled since 1992.

Some 47 percent of men and 55 percent of women said they “always” or “often” went home exhausted.

Patients suffer cops’ stun guns

Police have drawn, aimed or fired a stun gun at patients in mental distress almost 100 times in just over a year.

Cops used the guns in hospitals and other mental health facilities 96 times between 1 April 2017 and August this year.

The real figure will be higher. Only 28 police forces—about half the total—provided figures after a Freedom of Information request.