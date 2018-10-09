The things they say

‘I want voters who may previously have thought of themselves as Labour supporters to look at my Government afresh. They will find a decent, moderate and patriotic programme’

Prime minister Theresa May courts Observer newspaper readers

‘It would lead to collapse and disarray. It’s not a credible option’

Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan warns of the consequences of ousting May

‘He may have abandoned them now, but I don’t think he can entirely, as it were, dump your past’

Richard Dearlove, former boss of MI6 who sorted the intelligence on weapons of mass destruction used to invade Iraq, has a go at Jeremy Corbyn