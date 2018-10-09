Socialist Worker
The things they say

Issue No. 2625

‘I want voters who may previously have thought of themselves as Labour supporters to look at my Government afresh. They will find a decent, moderate and patriotic programme’

Prime minister Theresa May courts Observer newspaper readers

‘It would lead to collapse and disarray. It’s not a credible option’

Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan warns of the consequences of ousting May

‘He may have abandoned them now, but I don’t think he can entirely, as it were, dump your past’

Richard Dearlove, former boss of MI6 who sorted the intelligence on weapons of mass destruction used to invade Iraq, has a go at Jeremy Corbyn

Who Says?
Tue 9 Oct 2018, 11:39 BST
