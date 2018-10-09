Take action to push back the racists

Islington

Islington SUTR activists organised two well-attended office meetings of council workers last week to discuss mobilisations against the far right.

Labour councillor Rakhia Ismail spoke passionately at one meeting about the effect of Islamophobia on the local area and wider society.

There was a consensus in the discussions about the need to build a mass movement against the global rise of the far right.

The meetings agreed to publicise upcoming SUTR events in the north London borough.

Activists are planning more meetings in other council offices and schools.

These will be the beginning of SUTR workplace groups.

Thanks to Jan Nielsen

Haverfordwest

Anti-racists held a successful SUTR public meeting in Haverfordwest to plan upcoming activity in the area.

Speakers at the meeting in Pembrokeshire, West Wales, included Dinah Mullholland from the Labour Party in Ceredigion and Sonia Klein from the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) Cymru.

Nimisha Trivedi from SUTR Swansea also spoke.

Tower Hamlets

Supporters of SUTR in Tower Hamlets, east London, held an organising meeting on Friday of last week.

The meeting discussed building for the SUTR national demonstration against racism and fascism in London on 17 November. A big turnout will be essential to give confidence to anti-racists.

Those attending included veterans of the fight against the Nazis on Brick Lane in the 1970s and a Tower Hamlets Labour deputy mayor.

The meeting took place on the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street. Then anti-fascists stopped Oswald Mosley’s Blackshirts marching through east London.

Harlow

SUTR supporters in Harlow, Essex, report that their public meeting shows “exactly what can be achieved when we unite to oppose racism”.

Speakers at the meeting on Wednesday of last week included firefighter and FBU union regional secretary Riccardo la Torre and, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Harlow Laura McAlpine.

Miriam Scharf and Adam Cochrane from SUTR also spoke.

But the local group reported, “The star of the show was undoubtedly local school student Joshua. He spoke about his shocking experiences of racism and his desire to stop it happening to others.

“Those who attended left motivated to stand up to racism.”

The group is building for the SUTR international conference on 20 October and a mass leafleting of Harlow town centre on Saturday 27 October.

This is to promote the national demonstration against racism and fascism on 17 November.

West London

The North West London SUTR group called a protest in Harlesden after footage of police dealing with young black man.

It was set to take place at the scene of the incident this Tuesday as Socialist Worker went to press. It was called under the banner of “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice—No Peace.”