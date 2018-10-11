Bolton strikers demand same pay as other NHS workers in fight against privatisers

More than 200 outsourced health workers took to the picket lines in Bolton, greater Manchester, on Thursday morning. It marked the beginning of a 48-hour walk out for equal pay by the Unison union members. They are fighting for the equal pay, terms and conditions as those directly employed by the NHS.

The cleaners, porters and other support staff work for the Royal Bolton NHS Foundation Trusts’s “wholly-owned subsidiary” iFM. The firm is a privately-registered company that is owned by the trust.