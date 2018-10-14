Benefit sanctions leave people "suicidal", scared and homeless, finds study

Benefit sanctions are “life threatening” for some disabled claimants, according to a new study. And the constant threat of sanctions leaves many “living in a state of constant anxiety”.

Claimant Charlie told researchers he “ended up trying to commit suicide” after being sanctioned. “On Christmas day I was sat alone at home just waiting for darkness to come so I could go to sleep,” he said.

“I was watching through my window all the happy families enjoying Christmas and that just blew me away. I had a breakdown on that day and I’m still struggling with it.”