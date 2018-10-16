Organising against the far right menace

Homerton Hospital, East London

Supporters of Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) at Homerton Hospital in Hackney have launched a workplace group.

Around 32 health workers joined its first meeting at the hospital on Thursday of last week.Possible workplace campaigns will include “addressing institutional racism in our workplace” and resisting passport checks for patients.

Oxford

The SUTR group in Oxford has called a protest against the parliamentary leader of the far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The Oxford Union has invited Alice Weidel to speak at the university ­debating society on Wednesday 7 November. Anti-racists have launched an open letter calling for the Union to withdraw the invitation.

It says that “by inviting Alice Weidel the Oxford Union is helping to boost and legitimise racism and fascism”. The AfD is a far right party that includes traditional conservatives, racist populists and open Nazis.

Islamophobic Weidel, who heads the party’s parliamentary group of 92 MPs, is on the traditional conservative wing.

Glasgow students

Student supporters of SUTR in Glasgow report that they held an “absolutely packed” fundraising gig on Sunday.

Acts at Blackfriars Bar included Lorna McKinnon, Wet Look and The Kidney Flowers. SUTR societies at Glasgow and Strathclyde Universities teamed up after an appeal from the Refuweegee charity.

On the night they collected items of clothing and supplies for refugee packs.

Manchester University

Around 30 people joined a joint meeting of SUTR and the UCU university union at Manchester University on Thursday of last week.

It was called under the banner of “How can we stop the racist and fascist right?”

Speakers included Labour shadow immigration minister and MP for Manchester Gorton Afzal Khan. It was part of a national tour on campuses organised by SUTR and UCU.