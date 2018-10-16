International round-up - arrests in Zimbabwe and Palestinian death toll rises

Trade unionists in Zimbabwe, southern Africa, faced repression last week.
The president and secretary general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) were arrested along with 33 other trade unionists.
The ZCTU is the equivalent of the British Trades Union Congress.
Around 150 police surrounded the ZCTU offices in Harare to prevent the holding of a demonstration against a transaction tax increase that would hit the poor hard.
This type of repressive behaviour underlines that the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is no different from that of former President Robert Mugabe.
Both have attacked workers’ organisations in the interests of the profits of big business.
Among those arrested was Munashe Chirovamari, a member of the International Socialist Organisation of Zimbabwe.
Those arrested were released on bail last Saturday but must appear in court again on 30 October.
Death roll rises after Israeli troops kill seven Palestinians
Israeli troops shot and killed seven Palestinians on Friday of last week. The soldiers opened fire when up to 15,000 Palestinians marched on the Israeli border.
The demonstration was part of a series of weekly protests called ‘The Great March of Return’.
These commemorate
70 years since Zionist militias ethnically cleansed some 850,000 Palestinians from their land in order to found the Israeli state.
In response, Israel’s minister of defence Avigdor Liberman said all diesel fuel entering Gaza would be stopped.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health says Israel has murdered over 200 people at these protests, with thousands injured.
The killings came on the same day as Aisha Mohammed al-Rabi, a Palestinian woman, was stoned to death by Israeli settlers as she approached a checkpoint in the West Bank. A general strike was called in the town of Biddya following her funeral.