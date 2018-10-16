International round-up - arrests in Zimbabwe and Palestinian death toll rises

Trade unionists in Zimbabwe, southern Africa, faced repression last week.

The president and secretary general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) were arrested along with 33 other trade unionists.

The ZCTU is the equivalent of the British Trades Union Congress.

Around 150 police surrounded the ZCTU offices in Harare to prevent the holding of a demonstration against a transaction tax increase that would hit the poor hard.

This type of repressive behaviour underlines that the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is no different from that of former President Robert Mugabe.

Both have attacked workers’ organisations in the interests of the profits of big business.

Among those arrested was Munashe Chirovamari, a member of the International Socialist Organisation of Zimbabwe.

Those arrested were released on bail last Saturday but must appear in court again on 30 October.

Send solidarity messages via the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions —ZCTU on Facebook and copy to reports@socialistworker.co.uk for forwarding to the ISO

