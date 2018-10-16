Cable workers’ march electrifies fight for pay

Workers at Prysmian Cables in Eastleigh, Southampton, were set to strike on Wednesday of this week.

It comes after a march in the town centre on Wednesday last week.

The 162 Unite union members at Prysmian Cables were on their second day of action against a below-inflation pay offer of 2 percent.

The march from the picket lines to the town centre was loud and confident.

Union shop stewards reported that younger workers were particularly impressed and inspired by the solidarity shown by other unions.

Support

Unite assistant general secretary Tony Burke and regional officer Debbie Watson addressed the rally and both pledged full support from the union.

Shop stewards took the opportunity of the large ­turnout to hold a branch meeting where a show of hands was taken on escalating the action.

Workers are now even more determined to return to the picket lines, with more action set to be announced.

Unite is providing strike pay and stewards are requesting financial support to sustain striking workers. Every trade unionist should build solidarity for the Prysmian workers’ fight.

To send messages of support and request details for donations, email steven.phillips@unitetheunion.org

Visit the picket line, Prysmian Cables, Chickenhall Lane, Eastleigh SO50 6YU, 7.30-10am and 4-6pm