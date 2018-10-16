Tommy Robinson’s racists turn on Rotherham survivor

Rotherham abuse survivor Sammy Woodhouse has come under attack from racists and supporters of Tommy Robinson.

It follows an interview with the BBC Newsnight programme where Sammy said that abuse wasn’t just committed by Asian men.

One man who describes himself as “anti-Islam” on Twitter tweeted, “It’s weird being told whites are the main pedos when she was raped as a child and kept the rape baby from a Pakistani. Shes literally sticking up for her rapist!”

Robinson has seized on child sexual abuse cases involving Asian men to try and encourage racism.

Sammy told Newsnight that she understood why some people joined right wing marches as “the only way their voices can get heard”.

But she added, “If they’re going to talk about child rape they should be talking about it as a whole and not just by Pakistani Muslims.

“The majority of paedophiles are actually white males.”

She added, “When you get people like Britain First and Tommy Robinson saying we exposed Rotherham and other places, well no you didn’t.

“The people who exposed scandals are survivors.”