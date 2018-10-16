Be wise to the spies’ lies

New revelations this week have underlined the extent of the British state’s spying operation in socialist organisations.

The Mitting inquiry into undercover policing has so far admitted that 24 spies have operated inside the Socialist Workers Party (SWP) and its forerunner the International Socialists.

The police undercover units are not confined to the SWP. Considerable resources have been deployed to monitor left wing organisations—far more than Nazi groups.

And these spooks don’t just distantly monitor left wing groups, they also ruin lives along the way.

They stole the names of dead children and tricked women into long-term sexual relationships.

It’s further proof that the British state is not neutral.

Those in the upper echelons of society—the secret service, top civil servants, police chiefs and so on—share common interests. Both Labour and Tory governments have used police spies and the Mitting inquiry still hides spies’ real names.

Those at the top of the state understand that everything that strengthens the confidence and determination of ordinary people threatens the status quo.

And that’s why they spend so much time and money spying on our movement.

The best response is to keep up the fight against the system the spymasters defend.