More Tory failures in the wake of Grenfell fire

Five tower blocks in Norwich failed fire safety tests last week.

Cladding on the blocks was found to be unsafe, despite being in line with building regulations.

Tests initiated by the Tories are inadequate.

And, at national and local levels, the Tories are dragging their heel over urgently needed change.

In North Kensington people evacuated from Grenfell Tower and the nearby estate are still in temporary housing.

Kensington and Chelsea deputy council leader Kim Taylor-Smith tried to deflect the blame in an interview last week.

He attacked housing association Clarion for not including enough social housing in its plans to redevelop the Sutton Estate in the south of the borough.

The council has enough money to buy homes for people displaced by the fire. Instead it is forcing people to move back to the estate where they saw their neighbours die—and threatening that they could lose their council tenancies if they don’t.