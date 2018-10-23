Troublemaker - Taser cops could be charged over Dalian Atkinson’s death

Two cops involved in the Tasering of ex-Aston Villa footballer Dalian Atkinson, who later died, could face charges.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has referred Atkinson’s death to the Crown Prosecution Service.

He died after being Tasered by cops outside his father’s home in Telford, Shropshire, in August 2016.

He went into cardiac arrest in an ambulance, and was pronounced dead in hospital 90 minutes later.

Eyewitnesses said police shot Atkinson “four or five times” even when he was on the ground. Some said officers waited up to 20 minutes to call an ambulance.

One witness said cops appeared to kick Atkinson when he was on the ground.

nAvon and Somerset cops have once again mistaken their own race relations advisor for a wanted man.

PC Claire Boddie Tasered Judah Adunbi in the face last year, after apparently mistaking him for Royston McCalla.

Adunbi said two officers approached him again on Wednesday of last week asking if he was McCalla, before driving off laughing.

“They were shouting, ‘Hey Royston, Royston’ but I just kept my head down,” Adunbi told the Bristol Post.

“I felt terrible. I walked home and locked my door and didn’t want to go back out.” PC Boddie was cleared last month of criminal charges relating to the incident.

Avon and Somerset chief constable Andy Marsh defended her.

“I need officers like Claire Boddie and her colleagues to feel confident to stop people,” he said.

Stop pandering to the police

Police in Cheshire will carry cuddly panda bears in their patrol cars.

Special sergeant Sarah Johns said the “Pandas4Pandas” initiative stopped children “feeling afraid of the police”.

Stopping the Tasering of children would be better.

Police targeted more than 2,000 children under 18 in a five-year period, according to Home Office figures released last December.

Nearly 70 children under 14 were targeted.

Tories are in a mess over benefit reform

The Tories last week voted to cover up documents relating to their hated Universal Credit benefit.

Labour had tried to force the release of any papers on “the impact of Universal Credit on recipients”.

MPs voted the proposal down by 299 to 279.

Tory benefit payout

The Tories have to pay out over £1.6 billion to disabled benefit claimants, after underpaying them.

Around 180,000 people were paid less Employment Support Allowance than they were entitled to.

Johnny 'shit show' Mercer MP

Up and coming Tory MP Johnny Mercer called the government a “shit show” last week.

He even questioned whether his “set of values and ethos” are still “aligned with the Conservative Party”.

Last week Mercer gave an emotional speech in the House of Commons defending Universal Credit.

He claimed the previous system “sapped” young people’s ambition to work.

“People want welfare reform,” he claimed.

‘The council and cops failed my son’

The mother of a man killed in Hackney, east London, has said the authorities failed to protect him.

Abraham Badru was shot dead in March after testifying against gang rapists in court.

He had stopped an attack on a girl in 2007.

Cops threatened to charge his mother Ronke with perverting the course of justice if he didn’t give evidence.

Ronke said police and the council failed to help her family to move out of Hackney.

A friend said that there is a lack of progress with the investigation into his murder is because “it will force us to point our fingers at the police and the council and prove they were negligent”.

Cops treat dead child as suspect

Cops treated a 14 year old boy who was shot dead after being forced to sell drugs as “an offender” rather than a victim of exploitation.

Corey Junior Davis was shot in Newham, east London, last year. He had told social workers that he feared he could be killed.

A serious case review said the boy was “rarely truly heard and even more rarely adequately responded to”.

Payout over detention case

The Home Office has to pay substantial damages to a woman who was unlawfully detained, the High Court has ruled.

The woman, known as ZV, was trafficked into Britain and forced into prostitution.

She was imprisoned in June 2017 after being convicted of cannabis possession, and transferred to Yarl’s Wood detention centre.

Mr Justice Garnham said ZV was entitled to damages for 45 days’ unlawful detention, but not the entire period of her time at Yarl’s Wood.

Police taunted rape victim

Cops were present when a teenage girl was raped, a court has heard.

Peter and Avril Griffiths were jailed last week for grooming and raping teenage girls in South Wales over three decades.

One victim told the court that officers would often say that no one would believe her if she complained.

The Things They Say

‘My constituents are always saying “I don’t want to be a Vassal state” they say it just before they ask for a foodbank voucher usually’

Labour MP Jess Phillips tweets her respect for her constituents

‘Support her in the hour of the nation’s need’

Daily Mirror commentator Paul Routledge tells Labour to back Theresa May over Brexit

‘Fears that Theresa May’s promise had been interpreted too literally’

The Guardian says chancellor Philip Hammond fears the “end of austerity”

‘The royal couple spoke to children about equality’

No hint of irony in the Daily Mail newspaper’s gushing about prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Australia

‘Is this Meghan’s first fashion faux pas of the royal tour?’

But the Mail still can’t resist having a go at women for what they choose to wear