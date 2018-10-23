Stand Up To Racism activists on the streets against racist attacks

Manchester

Anti-racists humiliated the fascist English Defence League (EDL) in Manchester last Saturday.

Around 200 people joined a counter-mobilisation organised by Unite Against Fascism (UAF) and Stand Up To Racism (SUTR).

A rump group of around 30 fascists joined the EDL mobilisation in Piccadilly Gardens in the city centre.

The EDL had originally planned to “shut down” Didsbury Mosque, but opposition forced them to move it to the city centre.

Tower Hamlets, east London

Around 50 people joined a protest against Islamophobia in Tower Hamlets, east London, last Wednesday. It was called by the local SUTR group after three Muslim women were attacked ­outside a McDonald’s on Bethnal Green Road.

The attacker hit one of the woman, tried to rip off her headscarf and spat at the other two.

Roshnara from east London told Socialist Worker, “Everybody should be feel safe to wear what they want to when walking down the street.”

Speakers included Alex Kenny from the NEU education union, Tower Hamlets Labour deputy mayor Asma Begum and Naima Omar from SUTR.

Newcastle

Over 100 people joined an SUTR public meeting in Newcastle on Thursday of last week.

It was a brilliant show of unity and defiance against the fascists and the far right. It included people who had taken part in the mobilisation against the racist Democratic Football Lads Alliance in Sunderland a few weeks previously.

Held in Newcastle University, the meeting had official student union backing.

Speakers included one of the Anti Nazi League’s founders, Paul Holborow, Labour councillor Dipu Ahad and Newcastle student union racial equalities officer Chris Wilkinson.

Holborow stressed the importance of the national demonstration against racism and fascism on 17 November.

But he also used examples from the past to highlight the need to take on the fascists on the streets, as UAF and SUTR are doing.

The meeting was part of a campus tour organised by UCU and SUTR.

Scarborough

The fascist Yorkshire Patriots plan to march through ­Scarborough on Saturday. The local SUTR and UAF groups have called a counter?protest.

Assemble 12 noon outside the Brunswick Centre.

Wandsworth

People protested outside Tory-run Wandsworth council in south London last week.

It is seeking a blanket injunction to stop ­“unauthorised incursions” on public land by Travellers.

The protest was supported by SUTR.

Students

Supporters of Student SUTR from across Britain took part in a convoy to Calais in the north of France on Sunday.

They brought solidarity and substantial donations to refugees trapped at Britain’s border.

North Devon

Over 30 people joined an SUTR North Devon forum in Barnstaple earlier this month.

Schools diversity trainer Neomi Alam and North Devon NEU education union president Malcolm Richards spoke powerfully about the need to respond to the far right.

Send news of your local SUTR group’s activities to reports@socialistworker.co.uk