Protest over demolition plan

Housing campaigners will hold a protest outside the Greater London Assembly on Saturday 3 November to demand ballots for estates up for regeneration.

Some 36 estates in London have been excluded from London mayor Sadiq Khan’s pledge to give residents a ballot on regeneration proposals.

These are estates where permission to build was approved before Khan made the pledge.

People should not be denied a say over what happens to their homes because of this.

The protest has been called by a number of local campaigns, including Save Cressingham Gardens, as well as the Defend Council Housing and Radical Housing Network campaigns.

It has support from trade unions including the GMB.

The protest has been called to coincide with the mayor’s Question Time.

A statement from the protest organisers said, “There are 31,000 residents who will be affected by demolition on 118 estates in the next decade.

“Nearly 8,000 homes will definitely be lost, and the total could eventually be much greater.

“Meanwhile, homelessness is soaring.

“Families on council housing waiting lists are giving up hope, and private renters are being ripped off unmercifully.

“This means that many people are being economically and socially cleansed from London altogether.”

Stepping up the pressure can force Khan to drop his plans to exclude people on the 36 estates from a vote.

Demonstrate 3 November, assemble 12 noon, City Hall, The Queen’s Walk, London SE1 2AA