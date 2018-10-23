Tommy Robinson retrial is put back

The retrial of Nazi Tommy Robinson has been put back after a hearing at the Old Bailey court in London on Tuesday.

The judge referred the case to the attorney general, the Tory minister in charge of giving high-level legal advice.

Geoffrey Cox QC will now decide if, when and where to hold a full retrial.

Robinson remains free on bail after winning an appeal in August.

He was jailed for contempt of court after filming men accused of serious sexual offences outside a Leeds Court in June. Robinson blames Muslim or Asian culture for sexual abuse. His racist actions almost caused the trial to collapse.

Up to 1,000 fascists and racists from various far right groups gathered outside the Old Bailey Court on Tuesday.

Stand Up To Racism and Unite Against Fascism held a counter-protest.

Pro-Robinson stewards were told to wear black shirts—as worn by Hitler’s SS and Oswald Mosley’s Blackshirts of the 1930s.

Anti-fascists must be ready to take to the streets against the far right when they next try to mobilise.