Tommy Robinson retrial is put back

by Tomáš Tengely-Evans
Issue No. 2627
Anti-racist protesters outside the Old Bailey in London on Tuesday

Anti-racist protesters outside the Old Bailey in London on Tuesday (Pic: Guy Smallman)

The retrial of Nazi Tommy Robinson has been put back after a hearing at the Old Bailey court in London on Tuesday.

The judge referred the case to the attorney general, the Tory minister in charge of giving high-level legal advice.

Geoffrey Cox QC will now decide if, when and where to hold a full retrial.

Robinson remains free on bail after winning an appeal in August.

Tommy Robinson outside court on Tuesday

Tommy Robinson outside court on Tuesday (Pic: Guy Smallman)

He was jailed for contempt of court after filming men accused of serious sexual offences outside a Leeds Court in June. Robinson blames Muslim or Asian culture for sexual abuse. His racist actions almost caused the trial to collapse.

Up to 1,000 fascists and racists from various far right groups gathered outside the Old Bailey Court on Tuesday.

Stand Up To Racism and Unite Against Fascism held a counter-protest.

Pro-Robinson stewards were told to wear black shirts—as worn by Hitler’s SS and Oswald Mosley’s Blackshirts of the 1930s.

Anti-fascists must be ready to take to the streets against the far right when they next try to mobilise.

News
Tue 23 Oct 2018, 14:36 BST
Issue No. 2627
