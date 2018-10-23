Tens of thousands of jobs at risk in justice ministry

The PCS civil service workers’ union has declared a fresh dispute with the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) over plans to move court admin work to new contact centres.

The move could put tens of thousands of jobs at risk.

Bosses had previously said they would pause the plans to move—but now plan to open centres in Birmingham and Stoke-on-Trent as early as January.

Current workers will have to reapply for their jobs to work in the new centres—which will also come with worse terms and conditions to facilitate 8am-8pm opening times.

It comes after MOJ workers in the PCS overwhelmingly voted to reject a pay offer that linked a below-inflation wage rise to worse conditions.

A PCS MOJ group executive committee member told Socialist Worker, “The employer is like a cyberman from Doctor Who—it just keeps marching at us.”

Strikes at the MOJ could beat off the bosses’ attacks, win a decent pay rise—and feed into the fight to beat the pay cap for all civil service workers.