Doo strikes on Northern and SWR

by Sarah Bates
Issue No. 2627
Picketing in Carlisle

Picketing in Carlisle (Pic: RMT)

Workers on Northern rail held their 32nd strike in the fight against driver only operation (DOO) last Saturday.

They were set for more strikes this Saturday, and then on 3 November and 10 November

RMT union members at South Western Railway (SWR) began a five-day strike this Tuesday.

Defiant workers picketed the entrance to Waterloo station in London from early in the morning, and talked to passengers about why they were striking.

They are fighting the imposition of more DOO services—which would make train travel unsafe and inaccessible.

SWR strikers are set to take more action on a further five Saturdays.

The RMT is organising public meetings in Leeds, Sheffield and Newcastle on the fight for passenger safety. For details go to rmt.org.uk/news
Tue 23 Oct 2018, 15:09 BST
