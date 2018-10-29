Anti-racist round-up - protest and meetings take on the right

Leith, Edinburgh

Around 200 people joined a march against racism in Leith, Edinburgh, last Saturday.

It was called by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) after a series of racist attacks in the city.

We are now organising a protest at the Edinburgh International Conference centre for 14 November.

An organisation called News Xchange, supported by the BBC, has disgracefully invited far right fanatic Steve Bannon to speak.

Thanks to Steve West for the report

East London

Around 150 people joined a vigil in Tower Hamlets on Sunday to remember the Jewish people massacred by a fascist in Pittsburgh. The vigil was called by members of the left wing Jewdas group under the mural to the Battle of Cable Street of 1936.

Speakers included David Rosenberg and Julia Bard from the Jewish Socialist Group.

Unmesh Desai, Labour Greater London Assembly member for City and East, also came to show his ­solidarity.

Sheffield

Sheffield SUTR were out on the streets against the racist Ukip party on Saturday of last week.

The group “successfully leafleted a racist Ukip street stall” which caused them to “pack up and leave”.

“We will not allow racists to divide out city,” it said.

It came the day after Ukip leader Gerard Batten praised Nazi Tommy Robinson on the BBC show Any Questions.

Leicester

Around 30 people joined an SUTR meeting in Leicester last week.

Speakers included Roger McKenzie, assistant ­general secretary of the Unison union.

The meeting comes ahead of a national demonstration on 17 November.

Manchester

Supporters of SUTR in Manchester were set to hold a solidarity vigil for the victims of the Pittsburgh massacre as Socialist Worker went to press on Tuesday.

The group said, “We stand together in sadness and solidarity with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh at this time. We stand united against racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and bigotry.”

Students

Student supporters of SUTR at Sheffield Hallam University were set to hold a public meeting on Tuesday night.

Scheduled speakers include Sheffield lord mayor Magid Magid.

Around 30 people attended a public meeting on “How can we stop the racist and fascist right?” at Cambridge University last week. It was part of a national campus tour jointly organised by Student SUTR and the UCU union.