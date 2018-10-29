Racism from Donald Trump lies behind attack on synagogue in Pittsburgh

Eleven people were murdered on Saturday in the deadliest single attack on Jewish people in the history of the US.

Fascist terrorist Robert Bowers injured six more people before being arrested.

He opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday after shouting, “All Jews must die.”

Thousands of people attended vigils across the US throughout Sunday. One also took place at Cable Street in London.

The attack follows vicious racism from Donald Trump, including antisemitic imagery.

During the presidential election campaign Trump tweeted an image of Hillary Clinton against a backdrop of dollar bills and the Star of David with the caption, “Most corrupt candidate ever!”

Bowers’s rampage shows that, once unleashed, the forces of the far right have a life of their own.

Rather than referencing Trump as an inspiration, he criticised the racist US president for not being racist enough.

“Trump is a globalist, not a nationalist,” he posted on social media platform Gab. “There is no #MAGA as long as there is a kike infestation.”

Pipe bombs were sent to various Trump critics and Democratic Party politicians last week. Among them was George Soros, the billionaire political activist and donor.

Figurehead

Soros has become a figurehead for the antisemitic lie that Jewish people control the world through secret networks.

Last week Trump claimed Soros is funding the migrant caravan that is heading through Mexico toward the US border.

He has also begun referring to migrants as “invaders”, a term widely used by fascists.

There’s a danger that the outrage and horror at the attacks only benefits the Democratic Party in the midterm elections.

Democratic politicians have shied away from criticising Trump too harshly because their own party’s record is so bad.

A movement capable of pushing the far right back must be independent of the Democrats.

In Britain, some people have disgracefully tried to use the atrocity to further their attacks on the left.

An article shared by Labour Against Antisemitism said antisemitism “is the one thing the extremists on the left and the extremists on the right can agree on”.

Euan Philipps of Labour Against Antisemitism went even further.

In a hastily deleted tweet, he said Hornsey and Wood Green Labour’s message of condolence to the victims was “weasel words” because it supports Jewish Voice for Labour (JVL).

JVL defends the right to criticise Israel.