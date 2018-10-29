Meagre ‘handouts’ and more cuts—why Philip Hammond’s budget isn’t the end of austerity

Tory chancellor Philip Hammond claimed the “era of austerity is finally coming to an end” in his budget speech on Monday.

His budget confirmed that austerity has not ended. Instead he said, vaguely, that it was “finally coming to an end”. What this really means is that cuts previously announced by the Tories are still to come.

Disregarding, a £20 billion more for the NHS, most government departments will still have cuts to be made.

Hammond’s rehashed pledge for the NHS is nowhere near what’s needed as it enters a winter crisis worse even than the one last year. And, even if the money was funded, it comes with the price of further reforms in a 10-year plan for the NHS.

The Tories are still demanding that the NHS makes £22 billion in “efficiency savings” by 2020/21.

The 10-year plan included warm words about a new mental health crisis service, which will be set up through £2 billion of funding by 2023/24.

The whole plan is about trying to meet growing number of people who can’t access mental health services until they reach crisis point.

Those services at A&E departments and local authorities have been slashed during the last eight years. And helping people with mental distress should not just be about waiting until they reach crisis point.

There should be proper funding for all mental health services across the NHS and local authorities.

Hammond’s attempts to claim that austerity is over shows that they fear people’s anger could boost Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party.

Rollout

Even reactionary Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said the government had to look at the rollout of Universal Credit (UC) benefit.

But the Tories don’t want to seriously break from austerity so Hammond was reduced to half-hearted gestures.

He announced £1.7 billion in funding to increase the UC work allowance to £1,000—the amount people can earn before they start losing the benefit. That won’t do anything to stop the destitution that millions of vulnerable people face on UC.

Similarly the promise of a one-off £400 million payment to buy equipment for schools will not impress teachers or parents. Schools in England suffer from a £2 billion shortfall in funding a year.

Hammond repeatedly thanked the “hard work of the British people”.

And then he made clear working class people would have to work harder to improve productivity.

But there is no need for working class people to pay more through higher taxes or productivity to get the services that are needed. The 1,000 richest people and families have seen their wealth increase to a record £734 billion in the last year alone.

Taking money off the corporations and rich could fund the NHS, schools, higher wages and the end of austerity. But that will mean a fight to boot the Tories out of office by exploiting their divisions.