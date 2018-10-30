Ten dead in latest wave of Israel’s slaughter

Israeli forces killed at least ten Palestinians—including three children—last weekend. They were the latest victims of an attempt to crush popular Palestinian resistance.

Three Palestinian teenagers were killed by an Israeli airstrike near the border between Israel and the besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday. They were 14 year old Khalid Abu Said, 13 year old Abdelhamid Abu Dhaher and 13 year old

Muhammed al-Satari.

It followed a night of airstrikes in which Israel bombed the Gaza Strip close to 100 times, and a new onslaught of violence against Palestinian protesters on Friday.

Israeli soldiers shot and killed six Palestinians on a demonstration of at least 16,000 people at the border between Gaza and Israel on Friday.

Another Palestinian man, Othman Ladadwa, was shot in the back by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces fired on Palestinians during a clash with Israeli settlers, who seize Palestinian land then try to drive Palestinians out.

Israel later bombed some 95 sites in Gaza after Palestinian resistance factions launched rockets in ­retaliation for the killings.

The Gaza protest was the latest in a series of mass demonstrations—known as the Great March of Return—that began in March.

At least 217 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since then, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. And at least 160 of those have been killed on the Great March of Return protests.

Siege

The demonstrations demand an end to the siege of Gaza and the right of Palestinians to return to the land they were expelled from in 1948.

Some 850,000 Palestinians were forced from their homes in 1948.

But Israel refuses to allow Palestinian refugees to return because it views the presence of Arabs as a threat to its existence.

It says that demanding the right of return for refugees and their descendants is antisemitic because it spells the end of Israel as a Jewish state.

Earlier this year the Israeli government approved a law enshrining racism against Palestinians in its constitution. It says only Jewish people have the right to citizenship inside Israel’s borders.

The law is designed to ensure that Palestinians remain subordinated.

The siege of Gaza—now more than 11 years old—has also pushed the enclave into a humanitarian crisis.

Palestinians in Gaza live with just a few hours of electricity a day, extremely limited access to water, shortages of medicine and mass unemployment.

Rage at the crisis has fuelled the mass weekly protests. But last month Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu threatened war as Palestinian resistance continued.

“We are preparing militarily,” he said. “This is not an empty statement.”