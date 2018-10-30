Local government round-up—Salford nurseries and Scottish local government pay

Protest demands Salford council funds nurseries

Over 200 parents, nursery workers and campaigners protested in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Saturday of last week.

They met outside Salford Civic Centre and demanded that Tory chancellor Philip Hammond ring fence funding for five Sure Start nurseries.

They are all threatened with closure by the Labour-run council.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Labour shadow minister and Salford and Eccles MP, spoke at the protest.

“We’ll see many other local authority-maintained nurseries going under if we don’t fight in Salford,” she said.

Salford Council had said the nurseries would have to close in February this year due to a funding crisis.

After pressure—including a 1,000-strong march through Salford—the council was forced to guarantee funding for another year.

But the Save Our Five campaign—and the Unison union which represents around 100 nursery workers—are fighting for longer-term funding.

Scottish local government union rejects rubbish pay

A fight for local government pay could be brewing in Scotland as the Unite union announced its craft members voted to reject a pay offer.

Local authority bosses’ association Cosla offered joiners, labourers, painters and electricians a below-inflation pay increase of just 3 percent.

But after years of pay freezes and real terms cuts, Unite members voted by 69 percent to reject the offer.

The larger Unison and GMB unions are also calling on its members to reject the local government pay offer,

The Unison ballot runs until Wednesday of next week.

Unison members should vote to reject it and fight for higher pay.