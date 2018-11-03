Hundreds of anti-fascists humiliate tiny group of Nazis in Liverpool

Hundreds of protesters drove a far right group out of Liverpool on Saturday.

The “Merseyside and North West Frontline Patriots” had intended to march to Derby Square in the city centre. Instead they never left the train station. Around 500 anti-fascist protesters pushed the small group of around ten fascists back onto trains out of the city.

Anti-racists shouted, “You’re not going anywhere,” as the fascists were forced back. Video footage showed the “patriots” running up the steps of the station and back inside. Anti-fascists made sure they could not leave the station’s other entrance to get into the city.

The protest came a day after Alice Weidel, leader of German far right party Alternative for Germany, was forced to cancel a speech at Oxford university. Fear of mass anti-racist opposition forced Weidel to cancel the visit.

In Liverpool, Unite Against Fascism Merseyside and Liverpool Stand Up to Racism called a demonstration in opposition to the group at Moorfields Station.It was supported by regional unions in the North West including the CWU, GMB, NEU, PCS, Unison and Unite.

Constituency Labour Parties including Birkenhead, Halton, Wallasey, West Derby Wirral South CLP backed it too, as did Merseyside Together. Mayor Joe Anderson and other councillors joined the demonstration. Liverpool councillor Anna Rothery spoke to the crowd.

After the far right group had been turned back, protesters held a victory march back to Lime Street station chanting, “Whose streets? Our streets!”

Paul Sillett from Unite Against Fascism spoke about the threat of Tommy Robinson’s movement, and the growth of the far right in places like Brazil.

People also remembered Max Levitas, the Cable Street veteran, who died yesterday.

Paul Jenkins of Unite Against Fascism said, “The people of Liverpool have once again shown the fascists that they are not welcome here.

“Thanks to everyone who turned out today, and to all the unions, CLPs, politicians and others who supported the UAF/SUTR demo. Over 70 years on from the horrors of the Holocaust, it is vital we oppose the fascists to make sure that ‘Never Again’ becomes a reality.”

Speakers called on protesters to join the national demonstration against racism and fascism in London on 17 November.