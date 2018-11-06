Tube workers push for safety on lines

Tube workers are fighting to maintain safety on the London Underground.

RMT and Aslef union members on the Central Line were set to strike for 24 hours on Wednesday of this week.

No trains were set to run on the Waterloo & City Line, which uses the same staff and type of trains as the Central Line.

And RMT members on the Piccadilly Line were set to walk out from 12 noon this Wednesday as part of a ­separate dispute.

Their walkout is over long?running concerns about a range of issues that threaten workers’ health and safety.

The lines are some of London’s busiest routes. Strikes will cause chaos across the capital’s transport network.

The joint action follows strikes on the Piccadilly Line in September and a walkout by Central Line drivers in October.

There is a potential for action to spread to other lines.

Aslef organiser Finn Brennan said, “The issues underlying this dispute, fair treatment at work and complying with agreements, aren’t just confined to a couple of areas.

“The Aslef executive committee is to discuss resolutions from our branches asking to be balloted for action.

“The lines are the Hammersmith & City and Northern lines with other branches set to follow.”

The last strike by Piccadilly Line workers brought bosses to the table.

Tube workers are a highly organised section of ­workers—and unified strikes have the potential to win.

Guards’ fight still on track

Workers on Northern and South Western Railway struck to keep guards on services last Saturday.

Bosses want to increase driver-only operation (DOO) services, which threaten safety.

RMT union members have been fighting against the plans for three years.

Workers on Northern were set to strike this Saturday.

Walkout over victimisation

Workers at the Great Western Railway (GWR) Paddington depot in west London are balloting for strikes over a victimisation.

Ben Frederick reported that he was assaulted by a member of the public on 11 August.

GWR suspended Ben on 5 September following an allegation he had assaulted a member of the public.

The RMT said CCTV footage clearly shows him being assaulted.

Scottish rail workers plan strike

Rail Gourmet workers based in Edinburgh struck last Tuesday over pay and allegations of bullying.

The RMT union members at the rail catering company voted by 100 percent to strike.