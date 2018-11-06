Debating ideas and action at Marxism in Scotland 2018

Around 150 people attended the Marxism in Scotland event in Glasgow last Saturday

A highlight of the opening rally was hearing Denise Jarvis Phillips and Isabel Lurinsky from the recent Glasgow council workers’ equal pay dispute.

There was much discussion about the case for Scottish independence and how this had to be linked to a wider programme of class battles.

The theme of combating racism and the far right ran through the day.

Speakers included Manfred Ecker from the Austrian movement against the far right and Weyman Bennett.

There was a powerful discussion on Palestine, antisemitism, anti-Zionism and the left, with Naomi Wimborne-Idrissi from Jewish Voice for Labour and Henry Maitles from the Socialist Workers Party.

Other sessions included one on “Reproductive Rights and the struggle for women’s liberation” with Adrienne Wallace—Repeal the 8th campaigner and revolutionary from Ireland—and Judith Orr.