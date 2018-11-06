Anti-racism round-up—Building a network against racism

Oxford

Anti-racists in Oxford are celebrating after far right leader Alice Weidel pulled out of speaking at the Oxford Union university debating society.

The parliamentary leader of the far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) had been due to give a speech on Wednesday.

Weidel comes from the AfD’s racist populist wing, but open Nazis are growing in influence inside the party leadership and structures.

Kate Douglas from Oxford SUTR, which had planned a protest, hailed it as “an important victory”.

“It shows anti-racists make a difference if they organise and mobilise,” she said.

Newham

Around 60 people joined a public meeting on Friday of last week in Newham, east London, on opposing the rise of the far right.

It was called by the local Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) group to mobilise support ahead of the national demonstration against racism and fascism on 17 November.

The meeting began with a tribute and minute’s silence for Max Levitas, who recently died aged 103.

He was a veteran of the Battle of Cable Street of 1936 when anti-fascists stopped Oswald Mosley’s Blackshirts marching.

Speakers included Labour mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and Unmesh Desai, the Labour London Assembly Member for City & East.

Paul Holborow, one of the founders of the Anti Nazi League (ANL) from 1977, also spoke at the meeting.

The local SUTR group has agreed to meet up ahead of the demonstration and go to it as a delegation.

Wigan

Supporters of SUTR in Wigan were out leafleting at the Wigan v Leeds football match last Sunday.

Those leafleting included supporters of Labour left group Momentum and Wigan trades council.

SUTR has called a national day of leafleting of football grounds for 24 November.

Scotland

SUTR groups in Scotland are organising to build the Scottish TUC’s St Andrew’s Day anti-racism march.

It takes place on Saturday 24 November in Glasgow, assembling at 10.30am at Glasgow Green.

Edinburgh

SUTR is campaigning against the decision of the European Broadcasting Union’s News Xchange committee to invite Steve Bannon to speak at a media conference.

Bannon is a key alt right figure and former adviser to Donald Trump.

He is due to speak on Wednesday 14 November at Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

SUTR is calling for people to contact the conference organisers to demand that Bannon’s invitation is cancelled.

There will be an SUTR demonstration on the day from 9am if Bannon’s visit goes ahead.

Statement

Labour shadow ministers and trade union leaders have signed a SUTR open letter calling for support for the national demonstration on 17 November.

Signatories to the letter in the Guardian newspaper include shadow home secretary Diane Abbott and shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

It came in the wake of the far right Jair Bolsonaro’s

victory in the Brazilian presidential election. “It marks an extremely serious point in the rise of the global far right,” said the letter.

“But we are many, they are few, we can drive back this movement.”

Send news of your local SUTR group’s activities to reports@socialistworker.co.uk