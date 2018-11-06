Battles over Palestine solidarity in universities and council

Campaigners score pro-Palestine win in Leeds

The pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign scored a victory after Leeds university divested from firms linked to Israeli violence.

It has divested from Airbus, Keyence and United Technologies which supplied or maintained military equipment used in Israel’s 2014 war on Gaza.

Students, staff and former students had called on the university to break ties with the firms.

Worker suspended at Dudley council for taking on Israel

A worker has reportedly been suspended from his job at Labour-run Dudley council after criticising Israel on his Facebook page.

Paul Jonson called Israel a “racist endeavour” and advertised a lobby of Dudley Labour MP Ian Austin’s surgery.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism accused Paul of breaching the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism.

Sheffield university Labour Society cancels speech

The Labour Society at Sheffield University cancelled a speech by Labour MP Chris Williamson after pressure by pro-Israel campaigners.

It said it could not invite Williamson—who has defended the right to criticise Israel—while the Metropolitan Police investigates antisemitism in the Labour Party.

The Metropolitan Police says it is not investigating the Labour Party.