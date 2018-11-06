Hypocrisy over Grenfell after effigy burning

Every politician and pundit was publicly sickened by the disgusting video of people burning an effigy of Grenfell Tower on bonfire night.

Tory prime minister Theresa May said it is “utterly unacceptable” to “disrespect those who lost their lives, their families and loved ones”.

Yet this is precisely what the Tory government did—in the run-up to the fire and in its aftermath. At least 72 people died as a result of the Grenfell Tower fire block in west London on 14 June 2017.

Gavin Barwell, the then housing minister, sat on a report that recommended retro fitting sprinklers into high-rise buildings.

He is now adviser to the prime minster who thinks it’s “utterly unacceptable to disrespect” Grenfell victims.

Barwell showed no respect for residents’ lives before they lost them. Much of the media that denounced the video have also covered up the truth about the Grenfell fire. They have peddled lies about the survivors to deflect from the truth.

And the victims, their relatives and residents are still being treated with the same contempt.

More than 150 families made homeless by the fire are still living in temporary or emergency accommodation.

The Tory ministers, councillors, contractors and housing bosses are the criminals who should be arrested for the murder at Grenfell.