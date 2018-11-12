Reviews round-up—All We Wanted Was Everything

Middle Child theatre’s latest production is a slow-motion meltdown on stage—which offers its audience redemption at the end.

All We Wanted Was Everything is a fun piece of “gig theatre” that jumps through the decades from 1987.

The live music and references offers twenty and thirty-somethings a trip down memory lane.

Working class Leah and lower middle class Chris are both born in Hull in single parent families.

When Tony Blair walked into Downing Street and Harry Potter hit the shelves, things could only get better.

A decade later, the credit crunch has hit and Chris and Leah face their own personal crises.

By 2017 Brexit and Donald Trump lead to the end of the world.

And Chris and now successful Leah are in their 30s, both disillusioned and self-pitying.

The MC—or narrator—makes an impassioned plea for the two of them and the audience to stop wallowing and live for the moment.

Until 24 November Oh What A Lovely War

Of all the tributes and films and elegies and speeches made about First World War this year, this must be the finest. It tells the story of those that fought as people.

We see them, young, not so young, afraid and in pain.

This is a magnificent play and portrayal of what happens when Tsars, Kaisers and Kings—or oil companies—want their empires to be bigger.

We are overwhelmed with the horror—but the play ended with a powerful quiet tribute to individuals.

Heather Dore

