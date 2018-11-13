Anti-fascists protest in Athens over Golden Dawn trial

Anti-fascists in Greece protested outside the Court of Appeal in Athens on Tuesday.

They demanded that a trial against leading members of the Nazi Golden Dawn party is speeded up.

Some 69 Golden Dawn members have been on trial since 2015.

Their trial covers the murder of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was killed in the street by Golden Dawn thugs in 2013.

The trial has exposed evidence pointing to Golden Dawn’s role in organising attacks on migrants and anti?fascists.

But delays in the lengthy court process have dragged the trial out for more than three years.

Now Golden Dawn’s lawyers are trying to delay proceedings by presenting reams of documentary evidence.

Anti-fascists are demanding more sessions to speed up the trial.

They also argue that court officials should not have other cases to deal with.