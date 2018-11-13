Reports round-up—Shutdown on Central Line

Tube drivers shut down the Central Line on Wednesday of last week as they walked out in a dispute about fair treatment at work.

RMT and Aslef union members staged a 24-hour strike on the line.

The Waterloo and City line also shut down as it uses the same workers and type of trains as the Central line.

The workers are fighting against the dismissal of a driver of 25 years’ experience who made a mistake while dealing with a problem caused by a defective train.

Finn Brennan is the Aslef organiser on the London Underground. “Senior managers who screw up walk away with massive payouts,” he said.

“Frontline staff who make mistakes are thrown away like broken toys.”

And he warned Transport for London bosses that strikes are “inevitable” unless they “change the culture at London Underground and treat staff with fairness and respect”.

London university workers protest

Workers at the University of London were set to protest next Tuesday as part of their campaign against outsourcing and to be brought in-house.

The protest, organised by the IWGB union, coincides with the university’s Foundation Day, when honorary degrees are handed out by university chancellor Princess Anne.

For more information, go to bit.ly/UoLAnne

Demand justice from ministry

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) workers plan to protest outside a drinks reception being held by minister David Gauke next Monday.

The UVW union members also want the London Living Wage of £10.55.

The outsourced workers are demanding equal conditions to those employed directly by the MoJ.

Meet at St James’s Tube station at 5pm

Strike to sweep away low pay

Bin workers in Manchester could walk out over pay in the first week of December.

The Unite union members work on the city centre night shift team.

Outsourcer Biffa plans to freeze their pay for several years. And workers say bosses have reduced their team from 14 to nine.

Union won’t wind down the action

Workers at the Prysmian Cable Company are preparing their eighth week of action in their fight for better pay.

The Unite union members were set to walk out on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The 162 Unite members in Eastleigh, Southampton, are fighting for an improvement on a 2 percent pay offer.

Protest over unpaid wages and tips

Workers at the recently-closed Brassica restaurant in Dundee protested last week after a director said he had “no legal obligation” to cover money owed to staff.

Around 100 people joined the demonstration.

The Unite union members said they are still no further forward with clawing back £28,241 in unpaid wages.

Day of action over Post Office selloffs

The CWU union has called for a day of protests on 1­ December in defence of Post Offices facing privatisation.

The call for protests follows the announcement that 74 major Post Offices are to be franchised out to WHSmith.