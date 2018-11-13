Day 35 of Northern strikes

Workers on Northern rail staged their 35th day of strikes last Saturday in a dispute over the future of guards on services.

RMT union members on the network are fighting driver?only operation (DOO) services that don’t guarantee a second safety-trained member of staff on board at all times.

Leaving the driver responsible for passenger safety makes train travel unsafe and inaccessible.

In the last 12 months strikes at six networks have seen workers fight to keep safety trained workers on services. But bosses want to implement DOO because it saves them money.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said strikers were “standing up for the principle of a safe and accessible railway for all in the teeth of the most appalling barrage of fiction and propaganda from the company”.

The RMT held large meetings about the guards’ dispute last week. Some

90 came in Leeds with Richard Burgon MP, 55 attended a meeting in Newcastle and there were 50 in Sheffield.