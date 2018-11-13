Tory hypocrisy over famine in Yemen

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called on Saudi Arabia to “stop famine and cholera intensifying” in Yemen ahead of meeting with the country’s rulers this week.

He already knew that British arms sales to the dictatorship weren’t on the agenda when he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Those British arms are responsible for inflicting suffering on the Yemeni people.

The Ministry of Defence and BAE Systems service Saudi planes that carry out daily bombing raids on Yemen. Further sales of fighter jets are in the pipeline.

A Saudi Arabian-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015 to install a regime that would be friendly to Western imperialism’s interests in the Middle East.

The assault on Yemen has wrecked one of the poorest societies in the Middle East.

Around 14 million—half of the population—are on the brink of starvation.

The United Nations says Yemen could be facing the worst famine in 100 years if Saudi air strikes continue.

The Saudi murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and images of starving children forced some Western politicians to raise mild criticism. Yet they won’t stop the arms sales to a bloody regime that backs their interests.

The Tories and all the other Western politicians who support Saudi Arabia are responsible for the murder and starvation of Yemenis.