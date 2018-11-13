Socialist Worker
Now strike to save jobs at shipyard

Workers at the Cammell Laird Shipyard in Birkenhead, Merseyside, have voted to strike to defend their jobs.

Bosses at the shipbuilder have announced plans to axe 291 jobs.

The GMB and Unite unions have warned that they could push through 40 percent of these job cuts by the end of March next year.

The shipyard was awarded a £620 million contract to build tankers for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. Bosses are still determined to push through redundancies.

Workers have vital skills that could be put to socially useful purposes rather than relying on building warships.

Cammell Laird workers also built the climate science ship which was almost called “BoatyMcBoat Face” after an online campaign.

A fight for jobs based on hard-hitting strikes could win big support.

News
Tue 13 Nov 2018, 14:29 GMT
