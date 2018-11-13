Overwhelming votes say no to 3 percent pay deals

A battle over local government pay in Scotland could be looming after more workers rejected their latest pay offer.

Unison union members voted by 79 percent to oppose the 3 percent pay offer in a consultative ballot.

It follows a 92 percent vote to reject by GMB union members. Unite union members voted 73 percent No to employers’ body Cosla’s pay offer.

Scottish teachers in the EIS union have been voting on whether to accept a 3 percent pay offer—with a strong recommendation to reject.

The ballot closes on Tuesday of next week.

After a 30,000-strong demonstration over teachers’ pay and education last month, the union should move quickly to a strike ballot if the deal is rejected.

Glasgow workers wait on negotiations

Over 8,000 Unison and GMB union members at Glasgow City Council are awaiting the results from negotiations following their 48-hour equal pay strike in October.

They are fighting for a financial settlement and job re-evaluation, after 12 years of a discriminatory pay scheme that saw them paid less than men.

Lawyers and union negotiators are halfway through six-week talks with council officers.

Strikes brought the council to the table.

Serious negotiations are important, but must be accompanied by industrial action. Unions should call escalating strikes now to keep the pressure on the council.