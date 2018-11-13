Rising struggle at Street Cranes

Workers at Street Cranes escalated their action this week to 48-hour stoppages on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Pickets were out in force again with strong support from the public and the early shift picket turned back a big wagon.

The Unite union is fighting for a 4 percent pay rise.

The company has offered 3 percent with strings. The extra 1 percent represents only £25,000 on the total wage bill, so it is a very reasonable demand given that the company made £980,000 in profit last year.

The union has twice agreed to talks to try to settle the dispute. Workers say that both times management took a “take it or leave it position”.

This attitude is only spurring on the action. The money is there and they intend to win.

Messages of solidarity and collections to Shaun Lee shaun.lee@unitetheunion.org