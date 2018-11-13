Rising struggle at Street Cranes

Workers at Street Cranes escalated their action this week to 48-hour stoppages on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Pickets were out in force again with strong support from the public and the early shift picket turned back a big wagon.
The Unite union is fighting for a 4 percent pay rise.
The company has offered 3 percent with strings. The extra 1 percent represents only £25,000 on the total wage bill, so it is a very reasonable demand given that the company made £980,000 in profit last year.
The union has twice agreed to talks to try to settle the dispute. Workers say that both times management took a “take it or leave it position”.
This attitude is only spurring on the action. The money is there and they intend to win.