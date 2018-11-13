Humiliation for racists and fascists in Norwich, Coventry and Cardiff

Around 1,000 anti-racists and anti?fascists outnumbered a motley crew of no more than 50 racists and Nazis in Norwich last Saturday.

The racist demonstration was called by small far right group UK Unity. It featured a handful racists and with union jacks, “Drain the Swamp” placards and “Make Britain Great” again caps, and fascists who did Nazi salutes. They were outnumbered by a demonstration called by Labour councillors under the banner Norwich Against Fascists.

This took the steps of the city hall opposite the racist rally.

The large counter?demonstration was a real mixture of people from Norwich—black, white, Muslim, Jewish, LGBT+. Young people stood alongside seasoned anti-racists.

There were also members of the FBU and RMT unions, Labour MP Clive Lewis, people from the Green Party, the Labour Party and Stand Up To Racism.

As the protest went on, demonstrators took the street but were pushed back by cops.

Yet demonstrators ignored the police and moved over to the other side of the road to surround the fascists.

Outnumbered, they wilted away one by one as anti-racists chanted, “Taxi for the fascists,” “Where’s your demo now,” “Cheerio,” “Ta-ra,” and “Auf wiedersehen”.

Tim Knight-Hughes

A motley crew of racists and fascists around the UK Unity group were outnumbered three to one in Coventry last Saturday.

This was despite the fact their “Brexit Now” demonstration was called with only 24 hours’ notice.

The counter?protest was called when it became clear the organisers were using Brexit to whip up racism and promote the Nazi Tommy Robinson.

UK Unity organisers did nothing to stop one of their supporters making a Nazi salute while wearing a poppy and actively threatening people.

In contrast the lively and peaceful counter?protest included local anti-racists, trade unionists, young people and Labour Party members.

Many passers-by stopped to support the counter?protest. Once again attempts by the far right to mobilise in Coventry were met with a determined opposition from a wide range of local people.

Thanks to everyone who turned out in the pouring rain to ensure the voice of the anti?racist majority in our city was made loud and clear.

Big and united counter?demos against UK Unity also took place in Cardiff and elsewhere.

David Kersey