Reports round-up

Stop racist division in Middlesbrough

Campaigners in Middlesbrough were set to protest on Saturday against a group linked to the far right called Justice for Women and Children.

The group tries to whip up racism by blaming Muslim and Asian men for abuse.

The anti-racist counter-protest is called by Stand Up To Racism Teesside and Stand Up To Racism North East.

Justice for Survivors, Don’t Let the Racists Divide Us— assemble 11.30am, Saturday 24 November, outside Debenhams, Middlesbrough town centre

Bosses get angry reaction over pay

Workers at the Johnson Matthey speciality chemicals company are balloting for strikes over pay.

More than 150 Unite union members at the Clitheroe plant in Lancashire will vote after bosses offered a 2.75 percent pay increase.

Strikes by cable workers suspended

Strikes at Prysmian Cable Company in Eastleigh, Hampshire, were suspended for talks last week.

The Unite union members struck for eleven days in September, October and November for an improvement to bosses’ below-inflation pay award.

Bosses offered workers a pay increase of just 2 percent.

Protest demands end to outsourcing

Workers at the University of London were set to protest as Socialist Worker went to press on Tuesday.

It coincides with the university’s Foundation Day, when honorary degrees are handed out by university chancellor Princess Anne.

Strike gets result on jobs in Bradford

Workers at Bradford university have pushed bosses back over plans to impose compulsory redundancies.

Unison union members there struck for four days against an initial threat of up to 200 compulsory redundancies.

Unison branch secretary Patrick told Socialist Worker, “It now looks like there will be zero compulsory redundancies.

“We can only assume the reason they have changed their minds is our industrial action.”

But Patrick added that several workers have taken voluntary redundancy or are still “at risk”. “This is one small win in a much larger campaign,” he said. “Our campaign is far from over.”