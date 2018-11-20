Dinner ladies serve up another strike for jobs

Dinner ladies and teaching assistants at Ladywood Primary school in Grimethorpe returned to the picket line last Wednesday after negotiations broke down.

The Unison union members in the South Yorkshire town are now back on indefinite strike after a five-day pause the week before.

They are fighting the head teacher’s decision to make all nine dinner ladies redundant at Christmas.

Supporters turned out for a solidarity picket organised by Barnsley trades council on Monday.

They included members of Barnsley Save Our NHS and Anne Scargill, who brought the Grimethorpe Women Against Pit Closures (WAPC) banner.

She was a leading figure in WAPC during the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike.

Support

One of the pickets said, “We’ve had good support from parents because they know our jobs are for looking after their children.

“BBC Radio Sheffield came along on Friday afternoon and interviewed parents waiting for children to come out of school.

“The reporter told us that all those that were interviewed supported us.”

Ladywood is a local authority school and workers are disappointed that the Labour-run council has not put pressure on the head to settle the dispute without job losses.

They have decided to lobby the next Barnsley council meeting on Thursday of next week.

Workers will protest outside the town hall from 9.30am until the council meeting starts at 10.30am.

They will then hold a demonstration through Barnsley.

Send solidarity messages to branchoffice@unisonbarnsleylg.org