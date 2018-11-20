Labour council threatens legal action against strike

The NEU union withdrew planned strikes at The John Roan school in Greenwich, south east London, after the Labour-run council threatened legal action against the union.

This is a serious attack and the union must resist it.

NEU union members had been set to strike on Thursday of this week, and on Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

They have held several successful strikes against a plan to turn the school into an academy run by the UST chain.

Teachers and supporters were set to protest outside the school on Thursday before going into work.

NEU member Andy told Socialist Worker, “We’ve basically been told if you don’t academise with us, you’ll get something much worse.

“But we don’t need UST to improve things.”

A Greenwich council meeting last week deferred a vote on transferring the school to UST.

School workers, parents and others had held a protest outside the meeting demanding the academy plan be dropped.

The retreat shows that fighting back can have an impact.

Andy is a pseudonym.

Join the teachers’ protest Thurs, 22 Nov, 7.45am, Westcombe Park Rd, SE3 7QR.

Send messages of support to johnroannut@gmail.com and sign the petition against forced academies at bit.ly/AcademiesPetition

Anti-academy campaigners in Newham, east London, plan to lobby the council on Monday 10 December.

The lobby will call on councillors to fight education cuts.

It takes place from 6pm at Stratford Old Town Hall, The Broadway, E15 4BQ

Workers at Sherington primary school in south east London were set to strike on Thursday of next week to stop their school becoming an academy.

The GMB and NEU union members have five further strike days planned.